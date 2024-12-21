Connemara Chamber of Commerce object to parking plan in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A reverse parking rule on the streets of Clifden could cause havoc according to a submission from the Connemara Chamber of Commerce to an Bord Pleanála.

The submission relates to the proposed Clifden Regeneration Plan.

Finding a parking space on the streets of Clifden just now is a challenge in itself as the Connemara capital appears to be very busy in the run-up to Christmas.

But a Christmas may come when swinging directly into a parking space will not be allowed.

The consultants who worked out the Clifden Regeneration Plan want people to reverse to the footpath.

However, the Connemara Chamber is calling on an Bord Pleanála to stop this idea.

A Chamber document points out that there is a downward slant from the street towards the footpath in a number of places in Clifden and that pedestrians could be placed at risk by cars reversing.

The Chamber also states that the reverse parking would slow down traffic and cause delays.

They say the present means by which cars are driven directly in toward the footpath has worked for many a year and that there is no need to confuse the matter.