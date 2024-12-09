Connemara cafe plays key part in new Údarás na Gaeltachta campaign

POTA Café in Connemara is featuring in a new campaign by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The campaign ‘An Chéad Chéim Eile’ – The Next Step – showcases how the development authority is building on decades of work to chart an innovative future for the Gaeltacht regions.

Through seven compelling stories one from each of the Gaeltachts, the campaign illustrates how traditional heritage and modern enterprise are creating sustainable, vibrant Irish-speaking communities.

POTA Café, in the heart of Connemara is run by award-winning chef Diarmuid Ó Mathúna.

Diarmuid feels Údarás’ support allows him to source products locally and transform his culinary vision into a thriving enterprise which celebrates local culture