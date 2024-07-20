Conamara ambulance hub expected in 2025

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the long-sought ambulance hub in Conamara is expected to be delivered in 2025.
He relayed the news in an update to Galway West Deputy Mairéad Farrell to advise that the development of the former Health Centre in Recess into an Ambulance Base is well underway.
“The refurbishment works will include fabric and energy upgrades to the building,” she revealed.
The accommodation will include the provision of an office/radio room, kitchenette, universally accessible WC, locker/changing room, seating area, ancillary storage facilities and two parking bays for ambulances.
“Planning Permission for this project is in place. The Fire Safety Certificate and Disability Access Certificate will be submitted this week. The preparation of tender documentation is well advanced,” she added.
The intention is to tender these construction works in the third quarter of this year – meaning works could commence on site in the final quarter of 2024, with a nine-month building programme to completion.
“It is very positive that we could have a completed ambulance base in Conamara by the end of next year,” said Deputy Farrell.
“It is important that representatives continue to engage on this project to ensure the tender and construction process continue without delay,” she added.
Pictured: Questions…Mairéad Farrell.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Volunteer-led Galway Street Ambassadors do their bit to help the tourists
Galway Street Ambassadors are a new team of volunteers, who have now started helping visitors to ...
Irish Rail opts for passing loop over second track from Athenry into Galway
The prospect of a dual rail track from Athenry through to Oranmore and on to Galway city has been...
Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond
Galway-based company Uniquely has been praised by the Minister with responsibility for Financial ...
People travel far and wide to attend Galway International Arts Festival
500 feet, 500 metres, and 15,000 kilometres. These are some of the distances travelled by Galway ...
Two University of Galway academics recognised by European ENLIGHT Alliance
Two University of Galway academics have been recognised by the European ENLIGHT Alliance. It comp...
Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapida...
Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym
Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym. Th...
Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork
FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Gal...
Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna
Planning permission has been refused for planned step down homes for the elderly near Barna. Spid...