Conamara ambulance hub expected in 2025

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the long-sought ambulance hub in Conamara is expected to be delivered in 2025.

He relayed the news in an update to Galway West Deputy Mairéad Farrell to advise that the development of the former Health Centre in Recess into an Ambulance Base is well underway.

“The refurbishment works will include fabric and energy upgrades to the building,” she revealed.

The accommodation will include the provision of an office/radio room, kitchenette, universally accessible WC, locker/changing room, seating area, ancillary storage facilities and two parking bays for ambulances.

“Planning Permission for this project is in place. The Fire Safety Certificate and Disability Access Certificate will be submitted this week. The preparation of tender documentation is well advanced,” she added.

The intention is to tender these construction works in the third quarter of this year – meaning works could commence on site in the final quarter of 2024, with a nine-month building programme to completion.

“It is very positive that we could have a completed ambulance base in Conamara by the end of next year,” said Deputy Farrell.

“It is important that representatives continue to engage on this project to ensure the tender and construction process continue without delay,” she added.

