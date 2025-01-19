Community group in Connemara take responsibility for Connemara Pony Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A community based group in Connemara has undertaken responsibility for the organisation of the annual Connemara Pony Show in Clifden over the next three years.

This change has been agreed with the Connemara Pony Breeders Society.

Talks have been held with the Society for some time past.

There was controversy in Connemara last year when jumping events on the show calendar were changed to Athenry. The Society cited health and safety issues as the reason for that change.

However, the company being formed now is set on having all Show events held in Clifden.

The new company will include representatives of the Connemara Chamber of Commerce, from Forum Connemara, as well as people from the Connemara Pony community, and other organisations.

They are taking over at a landmark time as this year’s Show will be the 100th since the inception of the event in the 1920’s.