Comic’s appeal is gone to the dogs!

A Galway-born funnywoman – now based in Canada where one of the niches she’s spotted in the market is dog-friendly comedy – is home this month for a gig in the city…but just for humans this time!

Amy Walsh is originally from Headford is bringing her brand-new work-in-progress show, ‘Wingin’ It’, to the Kings Head on Thursday, September 5.

She sums it up as an energetic show that dives headfirst into the rollercoaster of modern life dealing with topics like mental health, dating disasters across the globe, giving up the booze, and the wild ride of emigrating.

And like many before her, she finds humour in the strangest of places – with nothing off limits in terms of her own story.

She moves from the pressure of being in a long-distance relationship to dating men and women outside of Ireland for the first time; how Canadian culture led to a hard look at her drinking habits and their impact on her mental health – through a failed suicide attempt, ditching alcohol for good and throwing herself into her comedy.

Part of that saw her expand her dog-friendly comedy show business across Canada, even landing a spot at the prestigious Just for Laughs Vancouver Festival. Her shows are now a must-see for comedy lovers and dog enthusiasts alike!

“Audiences can expect a delightful mix of raw honesty, side-splitting anecdotes, and thought-provoking insights that will hopefully leave them both entertained and inspired – a testament to the power of comedy to heal, connect, and make us all feel a little less alone,” she says.

Amy has toured all over Canada, Ireland and the UK. She has previously played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Electric Picnic, All Together Now, the Galway Comedy Festival, Bray Comedy Festival, Groove in the Wild and more.

But this is her first solo show back home in Galway – and it kickstarts a trio of comedy gigs at the Kings Head this September, which also features Julie Jay and Alfie Brown.

Julie Jay will be performing her brand-new stand-up show, Julie, Madly, Deeply, at 7:30pm in the Ruby Room on Friday, September 6.

Alfie Brown returns to the stage at 8pm with his latest show on Thursday, September 12.

Tickets for Amy Walsh and Alfie Brown’s shows are available on Eventbrite, while Julie Jay’s performance can be booked via Lisa Richards.

