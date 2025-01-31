  • Services

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir and Educate Together Primary School remain closed today amid ongoing fire incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir and the Educate Together Primary School will remain closed today as a battery fire incident in Claregalway enters its third day

A container is being monitored for lithium contamination, after a fire broke out at the Xerotech battery company at the Corporate Park on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood that units of the Defence Forces ordinance core have been at the scene.

There’s also been a number of units of the fire services, ambulance, Gardaí, Civil Defence and waste removal trucks.

Galway County Council says the significant evacuation measures in Claregalway were “purely precautionary” but the incident is ongoing.

 

