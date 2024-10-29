  • Services

Cois Fharraige displays its musical talents – across the decades and generations

Published:

Cois Fharraige displays its musical talents – across the decades and generations
Words and photos: Seán Ó Mainnín

The crisp diction and clear voice of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain’s Gaelic rose to the rafters, over the heads of a packed Seanscoil Sailearna, Indreabhán.

It was as if the writer who, above anybody else, embodied Cois Fharraige – that sprawling coastline trail of villages and townlands along south Connemara – was back speaking for his people again.

But Joe Steve was actually speaking 50 years ago, and he has sadly passed since. For a few still moments though he was back among his people again, thanks to the magic of a high-quality voice recording.

He could just as well have been introducing Féile Chois Fharraige last Sunday week as he was Oireachtas na Gaeilge’s coming to the community a half century ago.

The concert programme was wide and deep in the range of talent. There were recitals from the very young Saoirse Ní Neachtain, Tadhg Ó Neachtain and Laoise Nic Éinrí. Colm Jimmy Ó Curraoin, holder of the Corn Uí Riada for sean-nós singing, proved why he was the holder with a strong on-stage performance.

Caitlín Ní Chualåin and Bróna Ní Cheallachåin followed suit before Maidhc P Ó Conaola moved the theme from song to story with his vivid storytelling.

Flute and concertina players and sisters Mairead and Deirdre Hurley from Ballymote took the audience away for a while to visit the rich traditions of Sligo.

A touch of surreality and farce then descended with Fearghas Mac Lochlainn and Eamonn Ó Donnchadha, Amhrán Saothair and Agallamh Beirte duo, Traoloch Ó Conghaile and Seán Ó Gráinne before the concert finished with an on-stage ceilí with dancer Gearóid Ó Droighneáin smacking the timber.

Pictured: Gearóid Ó Droighneáin stepping it out.

