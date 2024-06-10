Clodagh Higgins back on Galway City Council
Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been re-elected in Galway City West.
The Fine Gael candidate took the second seat on the ninth count.
She is the party’s fourth Councillor to be elected onto Galway City Council – an increase of one seat on the 2019 Local Election result.
She joins Eddie Hoare, Frank Fahy, who were re-elected in City Central and newcomer Shane Forde in City East.
Donal Lyons was elected on Sunday night, and counting continues to fill the final seats with five councillors going for just four seats.
Independent Esther Osayimwen has been eliminated and her votes will be redistributed, when counting resumes after lunch at 1.45pm
Caption: Clodagh Higgins is embraced by Mayor Eddie Hoare after her election. Photo: Brian Harding.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
9TH count
Distribution of Feeney’s Votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+62) 1,309
Connolly, John (FF) (+52) 1,184
Curran, Alan (SD) (+46) 1,168
Keane, Peter (FF) (+33) 856
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+62) 870
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+27) 705
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+87) 585
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+22) 511 ELIMINATED
