Clodagh Higgins back on Galway City Council

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been re-elected in Galway City West.

The Fine Gael candidate took the second seat on the ninth count.

She is the party’s fourth Councillor to be elected onto Galway City Council – an increase of one seat on the 2019 Local Election result.

She joins Eddie Hoare, Frank Fahy, who were re-elected in City Central and newcomer Shane Forde in City East.

Donal Lyons was elected on Sunday night, and counting continues to fill the final seats with five councillors going for just four seats.

Independent Esther Osayimwen has been eliminated and her votes will be redistributed, when counting resumes after lunch at 1.45pm

Caption: Clodagh Higgins is embraced by Mayor Eddie Hoare after her election. Photo: Brian Harding.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

9TH count

Distribution of Feeney’s Votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+62) 1,309

Connolly, John (FF) (+52) 1,184

Curran, Alan (SD) (+46) 1,168

Keane, Peter (FF) (+33) 856

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+62) 870

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+27) 705

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+87) 585

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+22) 511 ELIMINATED