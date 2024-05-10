  • Services

Services

Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby

Published:

Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby
Share story:

A family of six were rescued by the Clifden RNLI last night including a three month old baby.

The family, which also included grandparents, two young children and their dog were walking on Omey Island when they were cut off by the tide.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Clifden’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 6.15pm to assist the family.

Luckily, weather conditions were calm and the crew had no difficulty in locating the family who required no medical assistance.

The post Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in...

no_space
Plans lodged for significant commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...

no_space
Galway TD claims Irish Water has “no interest” in towns and villages crying out for wastewater infrastructure

Irish Water has no interest in towns and villages which are crying out for wastewater infrastruct...

no_space
Refusal for significant housing development in Moycullen

Planning permission has been refused for a significant housing expansion in Moycullen. Solemia Li...

no_space
Into Unknown Worlds with Cois Cladaigh

Cois Cladaigh choir will present their final concert of the current season this Saturday night at...

no_space
City festival aims to show how families can drop that second car

It’s two years since Reg Turner got rid of his family’s second car and bought a cargo bike – and ...

no_space
Duffy does it again as he takes Shanghai by storm

GALWAY’S Michael Duffy continues in flying form on the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Mia...

no_space
Tumbling Paddies kick off An Púcán’s 10th anniversary celebrations

The Tumbling Paddies come to Galway City on Thursday, June 6, to celebrate 10 years of An Púcán, ...

no_space
Knocknacarra primary care centre will include a new hub for older people

A new primary care centre to serve the population of Knocknacarra and Salthill has been granted p...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up