Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award
Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.
Serena is 1 of 6 winners and recieved The Eilís Dillon Award for her début book ‘Wider Than the Sea’.
The children’s book follows the story of an unlikely friendship between a girl and a dolphin, with illustrations by George Ermos.
The book features dyslexic-friendly blank verse and celebrates neurodiversity and empathy.
Serena has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan about her award-winning childrens book:
