Claregalway flood relief scheme ‘at end of next year’

There are high hopes that a major flood relief programme for the village of Claregalway may be kick-started at the end of next year.

A meeting of Galway County Council was told this week that an archaeological study of the village has been completed and the project will go to tender next Spring.

The road through the village regularly floods during periods of heavy rainfall and it results in traffic heading in the Tuam direction having to cross onto the opposite lane to avoid the flood waters.

According to Cllr David Collins (FG), the flooding is adding considerably to the traffic delays through the village, which already experiences backlogs on a daily basis.

He said it doesn’t take a lot of rainfall to cause a flood in the village and locals along with members of the business community have been calling for a resolution for years.

The flooding is at its worst close to the Claregalway Hotel and the waters rise so high that motorists have no choice but to drive onto their incorrect side to get around it.

“The traffic situation in Claregalway is bad enough every morning and evening but this adds considerably to the problem. Locals are simply fed up of the situation.

“The provision of the M17/M18 motorway has not made the slightest bit of difference to the traffic coming into Claregalway. It is as bad as it ever was,” added Cllr Collins.

Cllr Jim Cuddy (Ind) asked officials if the contracts for the works in Claregalway had been signed and asked when the flood relief project would be commencing.

In response, Director of Services Derek Pender confirmed that a required archaeological survey has been completed in the Claregalway area.

He then confirmed that the flood relief project would be put out to tender in the early part of 2024 and expressed hopes that work on scheme would commence towards the end of the year.

Mr Pender said that the works would involve the releasing of the flood waters into an attenuation pond – this is to take excess run-off during periods of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Carroll said that last week, during several downpours, the flooding in the village stretched for around 50 metres.

He said that this made it extremely difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate. He has asked the Director of Services to expedite the flood relief programme in the interest of local residents and the business community.