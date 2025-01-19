Claregalway bypass should be on table for Coalition talks

The eight Oireachtas members from the Galway/Roscommon area, currently involved in discussions on the formation of a new government, have been asked to make a Claregalway bypass a priority.

Fine Gael Cllr David Collins said it was fundamental that a bypass is provided, as new developments are approved and additional businesses develop.

“It’s a nightmare,” declared the Athenry Oranmore area councillor who added that it is an issue that has been ongoing for the past 20 years.

“The amount of workers coming from Tuam, Mountbellew, Turloughmore and Claregalway itself heading into Galway city on a daily basis is phenomenal.

“I am writing to ask that all Galway Oireachtas members make it a priority that the Claregalway Relief Road is stitched into the programme for Government on this occasion during the negotiations.

“As we all know TII (who have responsibility for the national roads network) confirmed that, following a funding application made by Galway County Council in relation to the Claregalway Relief Road, funding is being made available,” he added.

Studies have revealed that the average number of cars travelling through the village on weekdays is around 20,000. And according to local surveys, motorists are spending up six to eight hours in their cars each week if they travel through Claregalway at peak times.

The Western Development Commission has also looked at the changing patterns of population along the western region – and that revealed the Claregalway area had seen the highest increase in population pro-rata along the western region from Donegal to Clare.

The population has increased from 1,248 individuals in 2016 to 1,613 in 2022 – a 32.5% increase – and this is further set to increase with new housing estates planned and in the process of being delivered in Claregalway.

“Based on these facts I have asked council officials at the last plenary meeting if Claregalway could be included for a local area plan based on these increased figures,” said Cllr Collins.

“This would allow Claregalway compete for funding at a national level for town centre projects,” he added.

The Director of Services in Galway County Council has told the councillor that his request for Claregalway to be included as a town for a Local Area Plan {LAP} fell short, because the population does not meet the legal requirement for such a local area plan.

However, he has been discussing Claregalway with the Town First Officer on future towns for development of Town First Plans.

He said that they both agree that they should include Claregalway as one of the next tier towns for a Town First Plan.

Pictured: Cllr David Collins at the pedestrian crossing in Claregalway.