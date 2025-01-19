Claregalway bypass should be on table for Coalition talks

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
The eight Oireachtas members from the Galway/Roscommon area, currently involved in discussions on the formation of a new government, have been asked to make a Claregalway bypass a priority.
Fine Gael Cllr David Collins said it was fundamental that a bypass is provided, as new developments are approved and additional businesses develop.
“It’s a nightmare,” declared the Athenry Oranmore area councillor who added that it is an issue that has been ongoing for the past 20 years.
“The amount of workers coming from Tuam, Mountbellew, Turloughmore and Claregalway itself heading into Galway city on a daily basis is phenomenal.
“I am writing to ask that all Galway Oireachtas members make it a priority that the Claregalway Relief Road is stitched into the programme for Government on this occasion during the negotiations.
“As we all know TII (who have responsibility for the national roads network) confirmed that, following a funding application made by Galway County Council in relation to the Claregalway Relief Road, funding is being made available,” he added.
Studies have revealed that the average number of cars travelling through the village on weekdays is around 20,000. And according to local surveys, motorists are spending up six to eight hours in their cars each week if they travel through Claregalway at peak times.
The Western Development Commission has also looked at the changing patterns of population along the western region – and that revealed the Claregalway area had seen the highest increase in population pro-rata along the western region from Donegal to Clare.
The population has increased from 1,248 individuals in 2016 to 1,613 in 2022 – a 32.5% increase – and this is further set to increase with new housing estates planned and in the process of being delivered in Claregalway.
“Based on these facts I have asked council officials at the last plenary meeting if Claregalway could be included for a local area plan based on these increased figures,” said Cllr Collins.
“This would allow Claregalway compete for funding at a national level for town centre projects,” he added.
The Director of Services in Galway County Council has told the councillor that his request for Claregalway to be included as a town for a Local Area Plan {LAP} fell short, because the population does not meet the legal requirement for such a local area plan.
However, he has been discussing Claregalway with the Town First Officer on future towns for development of Town First Plans.
He said that they both agree that they should include Claregalway as one of the next tier towns for a Town First Plan.
Pictured: Cllr David Collins at the pedestrian crossing in Claregalway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Teen parent programme expands in Galway after supporting 10,000 over 25 years
A proven wrap-around support programme for teenage parents in Galway is to be evolved into a new ...
Former Tuam Administrator wants concerted effort to cut down on road deaths
A west of Ireland Bishop and former Administrator to the Tuam parish has urged motorists to be ca...
Midlands-North West MEP Calls for Austrian-inspired approach to housing crisis
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has said that...
New volunteers take to the water as Galway RNLI unveils latest crew members
Nine new volunteer crew with Galway RNLI recently donned their drysuits for the first time and to...
Unmask an enchanting evening of mystique this Valentine’s weekend
It’s time to dust off your best clobber – and mask – as the Nationa Breast Cancer Research Instit...
UHG becomes first public hospital to employ innovative cardiac procedure
University Hospital Galway has become the first public hospital in the country to employ the 'Con...
Garda Drugs Unit seizes cannabis, cocaine and cash in Gort
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis, around ...
Over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists ...
Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer of the Bonham Quay office development a...