City Storm Éowyn Update: Traffic Lights Out, Facilities Closed, Clean Up Continues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Traffic lights remain out in a number of locations in the city (see below).

Please proceed with caution going through junctions. It may take some time to resolve connectivity issues and repairs to restore lights.

Low temperatures are expected overnight. Many roads will be untreated. Please proceed with absolute caution as debris and ice may cause additional hazards.

Please only travel if absolutely necessary over the coming days.

Bohermore Cemetery will be closed to the general public until further notice due to trees down.

Funerals will be facilitated.

Eugene Dunleavy (Glenoaks) MUGA and Corrib Park MUGA will be closed until further notice due to damaged surfaces/ fencing.

City council crews will mobilise again tomorrow morning.

We will not close out all calls tomorrow, but our crews will continue to work through the weekend and into early next week.

Please do not move trees or touch electrical wires – there is a very significant risk that wires are live.

Thanks to the public for your patience while we work through issues.

Please continue to report any issues to Customer Services on 091 536 400 or CustomerService@GalwayCity.ie

Lights Out: