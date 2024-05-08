City schoolkids enjoy the chance to get behind the scenes at Ballybrit
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
School children from Brierhill National School, Castlegar National School and Merlin Woods Primary School took part in a special Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racing Juniors education day at Galway Racecourse last week as the Ballybrit racecourse gears up for their Summer Festival which starts on Monday, July 29, and runs for seven days.
120 primary school children got to go behind the scenes at the racecourse and meet Athenry-based trainer Paul Gilligan and his racehorses Zeeband and Kings Hill.
Paul explained what his job entails as a racehorse trainer as well as a typical day-to-day routine for his racehorses, their exercise schedule and diet, and how he prepares them to run in a race.
Jockey Amy Jo Hayes brought the children into the weighroom to show them the jockeys’ changing room and the kit jockeys wear and use on race days including boots, back-protector, helmet and saddle.
Racecourse Manager, Michael Moloney, took the children on a course walk to see first-hand how the team prepare the track for a race meeting. They also met Sinéad Cassidy from Galway Races who led an interactive session with the students, demonstrating all the equipment used in caring for horses. In addition, RACE — the Racing Academy and Centre of Education — were on hand to give children an opportunity to ride the racehorse simulator.
“We had a great day hosting our HRI Racing Juniors — it’s a day we love organising,” said Michael Moloney.
“The children’s energy and enthusiasm was fantastic and they were really interested to learn about all the different aspects of a race day and meet jockey Amy Jo Hayes in the weigh room and trainer Paul Gilligan and his horses Zeeband and Kings Hill in the stable yard.
“All the children received a Galway Races goodie bag including a family ticket to our Mad Hatters Day at our Summer Festival on Sunday, August 4, along with some merchandise and treats. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to the festival this summer.”
The objective of the HRI Racing Juniors education days is to encourage an affinity with racehorses among the younger generation and demonstrate the variety of careers available in the racing and breeding industry in Ireland.
HRI Racing Juniors education days are free to attend. To register a school’s interest for a HRI Racing Juniors education day at your local racecourse in 2024, email hriracingjuniors@hri.ie.
Pictured: Racecourse Manager, Michael Moloney, brings school children from Brierhill National School, Castlegar National School and Merlin Woods Primary School on a course walk as part of the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racing Juniors education day at Galway Racecourse.
More like this:
Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests
Clifden is one of the areas in the country with the longest wait times for driving tests. While G...
Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event to take place in Cong
A Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event will take place in Cong this evening. At the event in...
Michael McGrath switches on new floodlighting at Salthill Devon’s home in Drom
Salthill Devon welcomed the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD to the soccer club’s home in ...
All-clear for 227 homes bexposes ring road rift
An Bord Pleanála have overturned a City Council decision to refuse permission for a 227-unit deve...
Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow
PorterShed in Galway City will host a Check the Register Event all day tomorrow. The open house e...
Dáil hears young woman with ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in overcrowded “warzone” at UHG
The Dáil has heard the story of how a young woman suffering an ectopic pregnancy feared she would...
Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan
Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from ...
Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with &#...
UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There a...