City meeting to hear experiences of former US marine in Palestine

A city meeting will take place later today (thurs dec 5) to hear about the experiences of a former US marine in Palestine.

Matthew Hoh is a former US Marine Captain and State Department Officer, as well as as a veteran of the Iraq war.

He resigned his post in Afghanistan in 2009 due to his objections to US foreign policy.

Last month, he was part of a delegation to peace activisits who visited the West Bank and Jerusalem and documented their experiences.

The meeting is organised by Galway Alliance Against War and takes place at the Mechanics Institute at Middle Street this evening at 8