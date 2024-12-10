  • Services

City Council's €2m spend on masterplan reports compared to Dáil bike shed controversy

A €2m spend by Galway City Council on masterplan reports is being compared to the Dáil bike shed controversy.

At City Hall this week, Councillor Mike Cubbard raised questions about long-awaited masterplans for Renmore, South Park and Kingston in Knocknacarra.

They’re essentially blueprints for the future development of amenities in the areas, like sports facilities, playgrounds and public spaces.

But Councillor Cubbard says it’s unbelievable that €2m will be spent next year – but that’s just on reports, and won’t see a single block placed on the ground.

He spoke to David Nevin after the meeting about his frustration.

 

