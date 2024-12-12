  • Services

City Councillor calls for action on sub-standard conditions HAP and RAS houses

Published:

A City East Councillor is calling for action on sub-standard conditions in properties used in the Housing Assistance Payments and Rental Accommodation Schemes.

Councillor Helen Ogbu says the conditions are unacceptable and include issues such as mould, dampness and structural deterioration.

She’s urging the City Council to hold landlords accountable, conduct inspections and support tenants in unsafe conditions.

Labour Councillor Ogbu says despite the housing crisis, nobody should live in these conditions:

