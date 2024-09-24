City Council to revisit recently installed bollards in Roscam branded “terrible looking”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council is to revisit the installation of “terrible looking” bollards along the cycle lane in Roscam.
The metal bollards were installed almost three weeks ago near the entrance to the An Réileán estate.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Locals were less than impressed – as there was no consultation or advance notice given to either them, or local councillors.
At a recent meeting of the local authority, Councillor Alan Cheevers said that move – as well as the design of the bollards themselves – falls far short of expected standards.
Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers told David Nevin they’ll now be looking at far less intrusive options.
The post City Council to revisit recently installed bollards in Roscam branded “terrible looking” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Oughterard-based butchers claim prestigious national award
An Oughterard-based business has won a category at the prestigious Euro-Toques Ireland Food Award...
International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event
An International survey on conditions in the security industry is to be released at an event at t...
Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works
There will be some Interruption to the water supply west of the city from 10 tonight due to criti...
Controversial Portumna power generator and North Galway wind farm dominate meeting of County Council
A controversial planned power generator near Portumna and plans for a wind farm in North Galway h...
Residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction to be launched in Coolarne
A residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction is to be launched at the Cuan Mhuire centr...
Permission for farm house near Gurtymadden despite objection from Transport Infrastructure Ireland
An Bord Pleanala has approved a new farm house near Gurtymadden – despite protests from Tra...
Pressure put on Government to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway
Pressure is being put on the Government once again to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway. G...
47 Galway projects receive share of over million euro Community Climate Action Fund
Solar panels for Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre, water refill stations in Kilcolgan, a bicycle she...
Opposition to plans for “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford
There’s opposition to plans for a new and allegedly “unnecessary” telecommunica...