City Council to revisit recently installed bollards in Roscam branded “terrible looking”

Galway City Council is to revisit the installation of “terrible looking” bollards along the cycle lane in Roscam.

The metal bollards were installed almost three weeks ago near the entrance to the An Réileán estate.





Locals were less than impressed – as there was no consultation or advance notice given to either them, or local councillors.

At a recent meeting of the local authority, Councillor Alan Cheevers said that move – as well as the design of the bollards themselves – falls far short of expected standards.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers told David Nevin they’ll now be looking at far less intrusive options.

