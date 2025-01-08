  • Services

City Council to offer "grace period" on parking fines over pay and display controversy

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has announced a “grace period” on parking fines amid controversy over pay and display stands across the city.

It’s after card payments were removed yesterday – and then, just today, the local authority announced that cash could no longer be used either.

This means the stands are effectively dead – and people can only pay via the Galway City Parking app, a Payzone outlet, online payment, or over the phone.

The City Council says it wants to acknowledge the difficulties this has caused – and there will be a “grace period” on parking fines until Sunday January 19th.

This, it says, will allow people to get familiar with the new payment options.

The controversy comes amid ongoing legal action taken against Galway City Council in the High Court by a former operator of the service.

