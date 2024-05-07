Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow
PorterShed in Galway City will host a Check the Register Event all day tomorrow.
The open house event will allow people to verify their registration status, file paperwork for absentee voting, or update their constituency information.
Attendees hoping to avail of the services are reminded to bring identification on the day.
It’s being held at PorterShed a Dó on Market Street from 10am to 6pm tomorrow which is National Check the Register Day.
