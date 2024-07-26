Character and attention to detail defines magnificent Headford property

This beautiful family home has been lovingly built and detailed to providing one of the best properties on offer in the County Galway area. It sits on a beautifully landscaped site at the end of a tree lined avenue, 1.7 km from Headford town, 28Km from Galway City, 49 km to Castlebar and a short distance from the shores of Lough Corrib with many beautiful walking trails and fishing opportunities.

The property is generously sized at 297 sqm (3196 sq. ft).

With 4-bedrooms, 3 receptions, an open kitchen/ diner and utility, lots of storage and closet space and set over two floors is a beautifully laid out, light filled home. In addition, there is a large, detached annex, with a kitchen, living room and large attic bedroom and wet room set to the side of the property, as well as a two-car garage with electric car charger.

Built over a period of years, the owners spent time landscaping and planting, laying beautiful dry-stone walls around the perimeter of the property and fitting the A3 building to maximise energy efficiency.

The house sits in the centre of a large site of 0.34 Ha (0.88 Acres) which has been lovingly and carefully planned to take full advantage of the beautiful views. This setting, along with the mature garden with its treelined avenue offers complete peace and privacy. The property is accessed through a gated, sweeping driveway – framed by mature trees leading to a courtyard of buildings softened by landscaped gardens to the front, sides and back of the home.

Viewing is highly recommended so as to appreciate the character and attention to detail this magnificent family home has to offer. Contact Gerard O’Toole at O’Toole & Co to arrange a viewing.