  • Services

Services

Changing policies and standards of governance causing a lot of stress for Irish farmers

Published:

Changing policies and standards of governance causing a lot of stress for Irish farmers
Share story:

FARMERS being cast as ‘bad guys’ – even though they don’t oppose environmental policies – was a main source of stress for the farming community, according to the findings of a research study.

The study – carried out by Teagasc and Dublin City University [DCU] – highlighted the dilemma facing farmers in relation to previous Government guidelines to increase production and later ones to scale this back.

“Importantly, participants didn’t oppose environmental policies on principle. Instead, negative feelings stemmed from a sense that recent policies cast farmers as the bad guys, for following previous guidelines, rather than recognising their important role,” the latest edition of the Teagasc TResearch magazine states.

According to one of the authors of the study – Joseph Firnhaber, a Teagasc Ashtown Research Adviser – an important element for farmers in maintaining their wellbeing and resilience was in identifying and determining the uncertainty of farming.

“A useful concept to understand how this uncertainty may impact farmers’ health is liminality which is the experience of being caught on the threshold between one thing and the next, caught in the midst of rapid changes.

“While this [liminality] can be stressful, it can also present people with the opportunities for personal, mental or career growth.

“Therefore, we aimed [in the study] to identify sources of occupational stress or wellbeing for Irish farmers, particularly regarding change in their lives and communities,” Joseph Firnhaber stated.

The Teagasc/DCU project involved collecting data from individual online interviews with 17 farmers as well as interviews with farming focus groups.

According to Joseph Firnhaber, four central narratives emerged from the data collected – three of them negative and one positive.

The negative factors were Rapid Change, Governance Standards and Rural Isolation while ‘the positive’ was Wellbeing from Farming, involving working with their family, nature and animals and being active.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Set your intentions for a fabulous 2025

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara ‘Blue Monday’ is fast approaching and with i...

no_space
Tony Óg – in a league of his own

Former Galway Senior hurler and All-Star Tony Óg Regan worked as an accountant before pursuing hi...

no_space
An Cheathrú Rua one step away from All-Ireland glory

An Cheathrú Rua 1-9 Ballinagar 0-11 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Dr Hyde Park NOT for the fir...

no_space
Singer’s social conscience alongside sense of humour

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell If you have not previously listened to John Craigie, the Calif...

no_space
Applications are now open for free Back for Business

Three of Galway’s returned emigrants have loudly praised the benefits of a Government-backed init...

no_space
Political shoegazing at the start of a busy year ahead

World of Politics with Harry McGee I have a friend whose family business was shoes. He was so ...

no_space
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry hurlers bid to upset the odds

CORK hurling is on the rise at all levels, but Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry will be striving to throw a sm...

no_space
Humanity and humour in Town Hall dramas

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who works across film and thea...

no_space
Chef cooks up kindness during cold snap

Social media posts showing empty bread shelves in supermarkets during this latest cold snap promp...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up