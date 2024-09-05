Champions Sarsfields get a fright from their arch rivals

By Sarah Gaughran

IT proved an exciting weekend in the Senior A, B and Intermediate camogie championships with some close battles. Sarsfields, Mullagh and Athenry made it two wins from two while Ardrahan registered their first victory of the title race.

There were back to back wins for Salthill Knocknacarra and Shamrocks in the Senior B championship, while Castlegar came late to overcome Eyrecourt for their first points. Craughwell and Clarinbridge shared the spoils. In the intermediate championship, there were victories for Killimor, Ahascragh Caltra and Pearses while Abbeyknockmoy and Liam Mellows drew

Sarsfields 1-13

Oranmore-Maree 1-11

In a repeat of the last three county finals in the first game in Kilbeacanty on Saturday, Sarsfields faced off with old rivals Oranmore-Maree. It was the champions who got off to the best start with a point from Klara Donohue and a free from Niamh McGrath. Oranmore-Maree hit back, however, and put themselves into the lead by the 15th minute through three Ailish O’Reilly frees and a well taken score from Eimear O’Donovan.

Sarsfields replied with a Siobhán McGrath goal 30 seconds later while Siobhán McGrath followed up with a free to give them a two point lead. Oranmore Maree fought back with a point from Aisling Black and a goal from O’Reilly. Siobhán McGrath (free) and a point from Caoimhe Kelly was followed by another O’Reilly free at the end of the half as Oranmore Maree retired a point in front.

Siobhán McGrath pointed two frees on the resumption before Hannah Mangan sent over the equaliser. But Sarsfields then hit four without reply through Niamh McGrath, Cora Kenny, Kelly and a Siobhán McGrath free to put them in control by the 44th minute.

O’Reilly replied with two more points, and the sides went score for score towards the end of the game. A point from Kenny and a free from Siobhán McGrath were cancelled out by two more O’Reilly frees as Sarsfields ran out two point victors.

Pictured: Mullagh’s Deirdre Kelly clearing her lines against Emily O’Hehir of Davitts during the teams’ Senior A encounter in Kiltormer on Saturday. Photo: Margaret Callanan.