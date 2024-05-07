Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with ‘kid gloves’ in relation to Mother and Baby Home issues.
The Independent TD has questioned Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman on what the orders will contribute toward the redress scheme.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Minister O’Gorman was unable to provide an update on those negotiations, but did confirm that almost 2,000 applications have been received by the instituntional payment scheme.
Deputy Connolly pressed the Minister on the negotiations with the religious orders and reports in relation to them:
The post Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There a...
Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly
A replacement Garda for Corofin Station is expected to be appointed shortly Garda officials have ...
Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
Planning permission has been granted for a new primary care centre in Knockncarra. Plans were lod...
Green light given for appointment of school traffic warden for Claregalway
The green light has been given for Galway County Council to appoint a schoool traffic warden for ...
Galway in top 5 producers of wind energy in April
Galway is in the top 5 producers of wind energy in the country. It comes as Ireland had the secon...
Gorse fire brought under control in Knocknacarra
A gorse fire has been brought under control in the Knocknacarra area of the city overnight. It br...
Genesys facilitate staff on their bikes!
A global pioneer in the world of AI, with its R&D centre based in the heart of Galway, has be...
Wardens crack down on litter louts
More than 30 vehicles were inspected by the authorities at two checkpoints at gateways to Conamar...
Organ recipients and donors’ relatives talk of life-changing moments as Commemorative Garden marks ten years
‘Emotional’. ‘Moving’. ‘Special’. The words echoed and re-echoed by those who attended Saturday’s...