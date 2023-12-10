Cars parks closed and sandbags dispensed ahead of Storm Fergus in Galway
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Enda Cunningham
The public carparks in Salthill have been closed today (Sunday) ahead of the arrival of Storm Fergus – coinciding with high tides.
An Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway from 3pm until 8pm. High tide is at 3.20pm.
Galway City Council has closed the main carpark in Salthill and Toft Carpark behind Seapoint. Any motorists whose vehicles are still in the carparks have been asked to remove them immediately.
Ballyloughane Beach Carpark is closed and Silverstrand access is also closed.
It’s likely that the Promenade from Blackrock to Seapoint and then on to Galway Business School will have to be closed due to overtopping of waves.
Galway City Council convened a local coordination meeting with the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Fire Service this evening to assess the weather forecast and to review the local response for Galway City, following the Orange Weather Alert issued by Met Éireann today.
The Council has warned that possible impacts of Storm Fergus include:
- Localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping
- Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures
- Disruption to services and transport
- Significant power outages
- Fallen trees/branches
- Difficult traveling conditions
- Debris/loose objects displaced
Sandbags have been made available at the following locations:
- The former tourist office in Salthill (behind Seapoint)
- Claddagh Hall
- Fire Station
- Spanish Arch
- Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street).
