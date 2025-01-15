Canney and Grealish widely expected to get super junior ministeries as Government deal reached

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It is widely expected that two Galway Independent TDs will take super junior ministerial positions as a Government deal has officially been reached.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Regional Independent Group came to an agreement on a programme for Government yesterday.

Kerry TD’s Michael and Danny Healy-Rae also confirmed a deal to support the new Government.

Multiple reports suggest two super junior minister roles will go to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney and Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish

The parties set to form the next Government will begin ratifying the draft deal today.

Micheál Martin is now quite firmly set to be returned as Taoiseach this day week when the Dáil sits for the first time this year.

The deal with the Regional Independents is set to bring their seven votes on board with the promise of two super junior ministries and two further junior ministry positions.

A political agreement among the parties will also see the VAT rate for the hospitality sector fall to 9 per cent at the next budget.

The full text of the programme for Government will go to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs today as they hold parliamentary party meetings to begin the ratification process.

While the Regional Independents will also meet to get final sign off from its TDs.

Fine Gael will hold regional meetings over the coming days to give members a vote, while Fianna Fáil has planned a special Ard Fheis for Sunday.