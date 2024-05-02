Camera assistant from Clifden races across world’s largest ocean in ocean race

A camera assistant from Clifden has raced across the world’s largest ocean as part of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Patrick Moran raced 5,500 meters across the North Pacific as a crew member of the Ha Long Bay, Vietnam team non stop for a total fo 25 days, 19 hours and 26 minutes.





The North Pacific is known as one of the most inhospitable environments on Earth with the leg of the race being known as ‘The Big One.’

Patrick continues his circumnavigation journey on May 3rd racing onto to Paneama in Washington DC, Oban in Scotland and finally back to Portsmouth ,England in July.

