Camera assistant from Clifden races across world’s largest ocean in ocean race
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A camera assistant from Clifden has raced across the world’s largest ocean as part of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
Patrick Moran raced 5,500 meters across the North Pacific as a crew member of the Ha Long Bay, Vietnam team non stop for a total fo 25 days, 19 hours and 26 minutes.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The North Pacific is known as one of the most inhospitable environments on Earth with the leg of the race being known as ‘The Big One.’
Patrick continues his circumnavigation journey on May 3rd racing onto to Paneama in Washington DC, Oban in Scotland and finally back to Portsmouth ,England in July.
The post Camera assistant from Clifden races across world’s largest ocean in ocean race appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections
Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’...
Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th
Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’...
Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy
A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in B...
Call made for Department of Health to consider new outpatient parking plan at Merlin Park Hospital
A call has been made for the Department of Health to look at a clear plan for new outpatient park...
Drivers face massive cut in speed on county roads
Sweeping speed limit reductions on major roads in the county have been recommended in a review cu...
Directly-elected Mayor can trigger renewed city growth
World of Politics with Harry McGee The role of Mayors in Irish cities and, sometimes, counties...
A time for our Church to break free from the chains of history
Country Living with Francis Farragher There are times as one gets older when wistful little as...
Shefflin’s charges get the breaks to reel in Kilkenny
Galway 2-23 Kilkenny 0-29 THERE was no shadow boxing in Salthill on Sunday. Say what you li...
Sludge metal that makes its mark in any language
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell This Friday marks ten years to the day since Galway sludge met...