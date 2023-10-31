Call for cameras to catch drivers running red lights
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The detection of motorists breaking red lights in Galway City has been slammed as “miserable” by a local councillor.
A report presented to members of the City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) set out that while there had been a 14% increase in the numbers detected by gardaí, just 100 offenders have been caught driving through the lights in the first nine months of 2023.
Cllr Frank Fahy (FG) said the level of red light-breaking in the city was far higher than the figures might suggest.
“The figures we have here are miserable . . . there’s no correlation between what’s happening and what’s being detected,” he said.
Galway City Community Network representative on the JPC, Tommy Flaherty, expressed similar disappointment and questioned why previous requests to use cameras to detect the practice were falling on deaf ears.
“Red light cameras are the perfect way of detecting this,” said Mr Flaherty, adding that their introduction was in the remit of City Hall and not the gardaí.
“I am proposing to call on City Council to get a trial of red-light cameras going in Galway,” he said.
Chair of the JPC, Cllr Níall McNelis (Lab), questioned if the laws were in place to facilitate their usage but Mr Flaherty said a trial for their use had already been completed in Dublin.
Responding to calls for red-light cameras, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said: “We will look at that.”
Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) said there had been “a lot about drivers going through red lights, but not a lot about cyclists going through red lights”.
“I have seen three incidents recently where a pedestrian has been nearly knocked down,” he said.
More like this:
Work underway in Williamstown replacing ageing water mains
Work is underway in Williamstown replacing almost 1km of ageing water mains with new modern pipes...
Market to extend Christmas spirit with a two-month run
The Galway Christmas Market, which will open on November 10, will trade for a record two months t...
Anger as TII fails to support demand for pedestrian crossing in Kilcolgan
Frustration and anger is being expressed at attempts to have a pedestrian crossing installed in K...
University of Galway nominated for prestigious UK award for AI Assistant
The University of Galway has been nominated for a Times Higher Education Award for its AI student...
Claim UHG status as “Centre of Excellence” reflected poorly in reality on ground
UHG is earmarked as a “Centre of Excellence” for the West of Ireland – but it&#...
Galway Airport to host Fatboy Slim gig next August
Galway Airport will host a Fatboy Slim gig next August. The UK DJ has announced concert dates acr...
Five week street closure in Athenry town to facilitate wastewater works
One of the main streets in Athenry town is to be closed for five weeks from tomorrow (tues oct 31...
Sean Canney claims some crime victims see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to lack of resources
Some victims of crime now see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to the lack of resourc...
Works to improve water supply in city centre to begin tomorrow morning
Works to secure the water supply in Bowling Green in the city centre begin tomorrow morning Uisce...