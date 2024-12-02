Boil Water Notices lifted on Mid-Galway and Carna/Kilkieran Schemes

  • Services

The Boil Water Notices on the Carna/Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and the Mid-Galway Public Water Supply Scheme have both been lifted

The Carna/Kilkieran notice was issued on 23 November due to power outages which impacted the water treatment process.

Approximately 2,294 customers were affected

The Mid-Galway notice was issued on 24 November due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering the treatment plant as a result of heavy rainfall.

Approximately 7,852 customers were affected

However, the Boil Water Notices on the Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies and the Gort Public Water Supply remain in effect.

