Boil Water Notice issued for 3,000 customers in Gort

A Boil Water notice has been issued for almost 3,000 people in Gort.

It’s due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering the treatment plant as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

The notice affects all those served by the Gort Water Supply Scheme, and a map of the affected area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking, and no timeline has been given for how long it will last.

Uisce Éireann is working, in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.