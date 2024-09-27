Blackberry Festival returns to the Aran Islands this weekend

The annual blackberry festival, Féile na bPuiteachaí returns to Inis Meáin this weekend.

The Gaeltacht event celebrates all the uses of this small fruit, with workshops on blackberry ink-making, painting, crocheting and cocktail making.





In its third year, the festival will share the spotlight with local vegetable growers, and a competition will be held to crown the island’s biggest potato.

The event starts tomorrow morning, with the highlight taking place at 3pm according to founder Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh

