Big turn-out for launch of Barna/Knocknacarra Irish Language Plan

Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A large crowd, young and old, gathered in Áras Mhic Amhlaigh recently for the launch of the Barna/Knocknacarra Irish language plan, reflecting on the first year of progress – and to participate in the range of events and workshops.
Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Eddie Hoare, kicked off events, describing the importance of language planning and the positive impact he has seen so far in the area since the language plan was implemented just under a year ago.
Aoife Ní Chonghaile, the Irish Language Planning Officer for Gaeilge ABC, reflected on the year she has spent in the job and the support shown by the schools, the businesses and the community since she started the job.
She also spoke about the huge demand for the Irish language classes and for all the other various events organized to date.
Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive Tomás Ó Síocháin praised the work that Gaeilge ABC have done until now, and the support that the Language Planning department in Údarás na Gaeltachta give both the committee and the Irish Language Planning Officer.
Aodhán Mac Cormaic, the director of Roinn na Gaeltachta officially launched the plan.
Afterwards, the large crowd gathered outside Áras Mhic Amhlaigh to watch Stephen McGinley’s Irish circus show, and the rhythmic beats from Drumadore’s workshop provided the soundtrack for the day.
Attendees also had the opportunity to indulge in a host of other activities, including face painting, dancing, storytelling, and crafting.
The music was the highlight of the day, with a few tunes from Ceoltóirí Choláiste na Coiribe, Katie Ní Chonghaile and Seán Sheridan Lally, and a few melodious songs from Cór Chois Fharraige that enhanced the festive spirit of the day.
There was an exciting and lively atmosphere in the place from start to finish – and fittingly for the point of the event, Irish could be heard spoken by young and old.
“We are delighted with the crowd that came, and with the support of the community for the event,” said Sinéad Ní Ghuidhir, Director of Gaeilge ABC.
“It shows that the public is interested in the language, and that they want opportunities to speak it.
“That’s what Gaeilge ABC is about, creating such opportunities and providing supports to maximize the number of daily speakers in the area,” she added.
Pictured: Aodhán Mac Cormaic, Irish director with Roinn na Gaeltachta; event MC Róisín Ní Thomáin; Mayor of Galway Cllr. Eddie Hoare; Aoife Ní Chonghaile, Irish Language Planning Officer with Gaeilge ABC; Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive Tomás Ó Síocháin, and Sinéad Ní Ghuidhir (Director of Gaeilge ABC) after the language plan was launched.
