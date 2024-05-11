Galway toddler honoured as one of 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes

A Galway toddler who has shown her battling qualities from birth is showing how taking to the water can radically improve your quality of life.

Ten-month-old Sorcha-Rós Nic an Ri was born with the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome and significant low tone.

Sorcha-Rós, from Newcastle in Galway city, began hydrotherapy at just five months old, showing early signs of enjoyment at birth in the water.

This year, she embarked on her Water Babies journey and has thrived beyond expectation – and that’s why she was honoured as one of the 14 recipients of the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards.

Despite her initial struggles with head control, Sorcha-Rós has made remarkable progress, confidently holding her head up and actively participating in every class with enthusiasm.

Her infectious joy, evident in her constant kicking and happy chatter, brightens every session.

Sorcha-Rós’s resilience and strength serve as an inspiration to us all, demonstrating that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Despite her challenges, Sorcha-Rós is truly a water baby at heart, excelling in every class.

Water Babies is Ireland’s leading baby and toddler swimming school – and it can be transformative for babies and toddlers, aiding them in overcoming health challenges, enhancing their development, and bringing joy to their lives and their families’.

Despite special needs and serious illnesses, many of the Water Babies Little Heroes have demonstrated an astonishing amount of resilience and courage, defying the odds from their earliest years.

“While we recognise the numerous physical benefits of introducing babies to swimming at a tender age, our Little Hero Awards shed light on the extraordinary resilience and achievements of those born with unique challenges,” said Carol McNally from Water Babies.

“Witnessing these remarkable little ones thrive in Water Babies lessons, surpassing expectations and reaching milestones once deemed unattainable, fills us with overwhelming pride and joy.

“At Water Babies, we are immensely proud of our little heroes and the dedicated teachers who support, encourage, and champion them every step of the way. Our little heroes journey in the water is not just about physical growth, but also about emotional resilience and personal triumphs,” she added.

Water Babies classes are available across Ireland – including Galway.

Pictured: Water Babies Little Heroes Award winner Sorcha-Rós Nic an Rí with her dad John.