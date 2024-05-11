Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam

Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serves a population of 48,000.

The initial phase focuses on upgrading the clarification process, a crucial step forward in ensuring the safety of the water supply.





Once completed, the upgraded plant will enhance drinking water quality and boost efficiency, leading to energy savings and reduced operating costs.

The upgrade works at Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant will also ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Martin Temple, Programme Manager says the works will be contained on site so there will be minimum disruption to residents and businesses

The project, being delivered by Veolia Water Ireland, is due for completion by Spring next year

