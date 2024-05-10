22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy

A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy.

The scheme is supported by six million euro in funding from the Department of Housing





The Lakeview development, acquired by Galway County Council from Renaissance Property Ltd., is the latest in a series of local authority-led housing schemes across County Galway.

The homes include 2 two-bed detached bungalows, 8 semi-detached three-bed, 4 semi-detached four-bed, 4 end terrace 3-bed, and 2 mid terrace two-bed town houses.

