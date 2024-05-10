  • Services

Services

22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy

Published:

22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy
Share story:

A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy.

The scheme is supported by six million euro in funding from the Department of Housing


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Lakeview development, acquired by Galway County Council from Renaissance Property Ltd., is the latest in a series of local authority-led housing schemes across County Galway.

The homes include 2 two-bed detached bungalows, 8 semi-detached three-bed, 4 semi-detached four-bed, 4 end terrace 3-bed, and 2 mid terrace two-bed town houses.

The post 22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow

An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow. The event is or...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galw...

no_space
Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition

Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Tr...

no_space
Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra

Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at ...

no_space
University of Galway Students’ Union to host MEP Hustings

University of Galway Students’ Union is to host MEP Candidate Hustings for the Midlands North Wes...

no_space
Worker at Galway city firm takes High Court challenge over alleged “false claim” of assault

A worker at a city firm has taken a high court challenge over his dismissal following an alleged ...

no_space
Plans lodged for mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...

no_space
Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in...

no_space
Plans lodged for significant commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up