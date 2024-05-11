Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.

It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks around the country this morning.

While there is no official figure at the moment, several hundred of them took part in walks at 20 venues around Galway city and county with some 230 walks taking place around the country and abroad.





The walks are part of a nationwide fundraising event for Pieta House who provide a range of services nationally to people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Walks were held this morning in Galway City, on the three Aran Islands and Inisbofin and at An Cheathrú Rua, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Dunmore, Glenamaddy, Headford, Kylemore Abbey Connemara, Loughrea, Menlough, Monivea, Mountbellew, Oranmore, Portumna and Turloughmore.

An official figure is expected later today.

