Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that four people had been cut off by the tide on Hare Island in Galway Bay.
The crew of David Badger, Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and James Corballis launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat within 10 minutes of the call. It made their way to the island where a full search was carried out without finding the stranded people.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
However, there was confirmation soon after that the people had made it back safely which involved swimming the last stretch to the shore.
For James Corballis it was also his last call out with Galway RNLI before leaving for his new post as part of the Lough Derg RNLI crew.
In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, Helm of the lifeboat David Badger said that conditions were good with flat calm water and good visibility leading to a good outcome but warned that things could change very quickly. He added that in the event of similar happening, the advice is to stay put, stay high and dry and not to attempt to make it to shore but to call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.
The post Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam
Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serv...
Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.
It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks a...
Minister opens new sensory garden as St Dympna’s marks 50-year celebrations
It was a case of acknowledging the past and laying the foundations for the future as St. Dympna’s...
Galway toddler honoured as one of 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes
A Galway toddler who has shown her battling qualities from birth is showing how taking to the wat...
Tour highlights importance of East Galway monuments and heritage sites
History enthusiasts and community group representatives from across the county participated in wh...
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow
An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow. The event is or...
22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy
A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy. The scheme is supported...
An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September
An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galw...
Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition
Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Tr...