An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galway City Ring Road in September.
The higher planning body first approved the project in late 2021.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But a High Court challenge saw that decision ultimately quashed a year later – because the Government’s latest climate action plan wasn’t taken into account.
Now, Galway County Council and Galway City Council have confirmed they will submit all documents needed for a fresh consideration by September.
Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly told David Nevin it’s good to see movement on the project.
The post An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow
An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow. The event is or...
22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy
A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy. The scheme is supported...
Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition
Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Tr...
Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra
Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at ...
University of Galway Students’ Union to host MEP Hustings
University of Galway Students’ Union is to host MEP Candidate Hustings for the Midlands North Wes...
Worker at Galway city firm takes High Court challenge over alleged “false claim” of assault
A worker at a city firm has taken a high court challenge over his dismissal following an alleged ...
Plans lodged for mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in city
Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...
Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre
An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in...
Plans lodged for significant commercial development at Tuam Road in city
Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...