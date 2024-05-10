An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galway City Ring Road in September.

The higher planning body first approved the project in late 2021.





But a High Court challenge saw that decision ultimately quashed a year later – because the Government’s latest climate action plan wasn’t taken into account.

Now, Galway County Council and Galway City Council have confirmed they will submit all documents needed for a fresh consideration by September.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly told David Nevin it’s good to see movement on the project.

