Biden departure takes age out of the equation

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 3 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
The oldest person to become Taoiseach was Seán Lemass, who was just shy of 60 when he succeeded Eamon de Valera in 1959. In fact, 59 seems to be the median age for assuming the head-of-government position in Ireland. Albert Reynolds, Enda Kenny and Micheál Martin were all that age when they went into office.
Éamonn de Valera was 50 when he became Taoiseach in 1932. He became our oldest serving Taoiseach over the course of a very long career. He was almost 78 when he finally stood down in 1959.
Of course, he went on to serve 14 years as President, despite being almost blind, finally stepping down just short of 92, three years before his death in 1975.
So Michael D Higgins, at 83, is only a spring chicken by comparison. Indeed, the presidency back then was an honorific with the Áras resident performing ceremonial roles. It was only really when Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh became President in the mid-seventies that the role was developed.
On the flip side of the coin, we have had our fair share of young Taoisigh over the years. Bertie Ahern was 46 in 1997. In fact he came to office just after Tony Blair in Britain, who was the same age as Ahern. The careers of both would be inextricably linked after that because of the Good Friday Agreement.
A little like what is happening now, after years of Conservative rule – where the Irish question ranked low in terms of progress – new leaders arrived who were young, energetic and ready to face the challenges.
Leo Varadkar was 38 when he succeeded Enda Kenny in 2017 and retired from the top office (and from politics) at the age of 45. He had said he would not continue in politics beyond the age of 50. He has been good on his word.
Simon Harris, at 37, is the youngest ever Taoiseach and the youngest leader since independence since Michael Collins, who was 31 when he was president of the provisional government in 1922.
If fates conspire against him, Harris could have a more dubious distinction: that of the shortest-serving Taoiseach. If Fine Gael fails to get elected to government his tenure will be all of ten months.
That is partly why he is approaching the job with a demonic energy. He is everywhere, at the All Ireland one moment, at a doorstep interview the next, meeting the Ukrainian president in Shannon Airport
Pictured: Kamala Harris… certainty for the nomination.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Fears over future of post office in Oughterard put to bed with announcement of new operator
Fears over the future of the post office in Oughterard have been put to bed with the announcement...
Tickets available now for Pearse Stadium screening of All Ireland Final
Tickets can now be secured for the screening of the All Ireland Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthi...
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not be standing for the next general election. Deputy Ó Cuív has...
The Clare hurlers who refused to give up are now best in the land
Inside Track with John McIntyre HOW can you do justice to a match which had everything. All we...
Voluntary aspect of nature law has to be set in stone
THE voluntary element of farmers’ participation in the recently passed EU Nature Restoration Law ...
Galway can crown a great summer with their tenth All-Ireland triumph
DEEP into the dying embers of the Connacht senior football semi-final at Markievicz Park last Apr...
Goals from Leonard and Davoren help Tribeswomen subdue the Rebels
Galway 2-7 Cork 0-10 ANYTHING you can do; we can do too! That appears to be the mantra of t...
Portman docks in for gigs on home ground
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Tom Portman is one of Galway’s most versatile and prolific mus...
Concerns over neighbouring lands and the long-term impacts of EU’s Nature Law
THE right of farmers to be able to keep their lands in productive agricultural use has to be ‘the...