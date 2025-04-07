  • Services

Employer information event to take place in Connemara

Published:

  • Author:

Employer information event to take place in Connemara
An employer information event is to take place in Connemara tomorrow from 10am to 1pm

It’s part of 50 Intreo Work and Skills events taking place across the country this month

It’s aimed at employers seeking supports for their business and employees

The event takes place in the Connemara Coast Hotel in Furbo and requires pre-registration online

Those attending include the Local Enterprise Office Galway, Galway City Partnership, Connemara Forum, Employability Galway and Galway Roscommon Education Training Board

 

