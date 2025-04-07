Employer information event to take place in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
An employer information event is to take place in Connemara tomorrow from 10am to 1pm
It’s part of 50 Intreo Work and Skills events taking place across the country this month
It’s aimed at employers seeking supports for their business and employees
The event takes place in the Connemara Coast Hotel in Furbo and requires pre-registration online
Those attending include the Local Enterprise Office Galway, Galway City Partnership, Connemara Forum, Employability Galway and Galway Roscommon Education Training Board