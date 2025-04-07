  • Services

Independent Office for Police Conduct investigating death of Galway man in Milton Keynes police shooting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway man, who was shot dead by police officers in the UK last Tuesday after charging at them with a knife, has been named has David Joyce

38-year-old Mr Joyce, who is understood to have left Ireland 15 years ago, has been formally identified in a post mortem as the man who died at Milton Keynes railway station.

The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the incident

The Office says David Joyce was “shot at close range” after running towards officers with a knife.

Journalist Enda Brady says police sent an armed response unit because it was reported Mr. Joyce had a gun:

Mr Brady outlines what the investigation has involved to this point

Enda Brady, says the investigation will be a long process

