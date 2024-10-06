Best Buddies – Weather fails to dampen spirit of walkers along the Prom

-
The weather was not the best – but it could not dampen the spirits of all those who came out to take part in the first Best Buddies Citizens Friendship Walk, hosted by Ability West along Salthill Prom.
Sunday’s walk was followed by an information session and refreshments in the Galway Bay Hotel – explaining just what a role this magnificent idea plays.
The Best Buddies Citizens Programme fosters one-to-one friendships between individuals with intellectual disabilities and volunteers, it helps to promote inclusion, understanding and community involvement.
All of that and more was explained when the Best Buddies Citizens Video was launched; it can now be viewed on the Ability West Facebook page – and it truly captures the ethos of what the Best Buddies Friendship Programme is all about.
If you would like to find out more or sign up, email Linda.Keane@abilitywest.ie and you will be contacted with more information.
Pictured: Some of the many people who participated in Ability West’s first Best Buddies Citizens Friendship Walk on Salthill Prom. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.
