Back-to-the-future vibe to Sinn Féin’s safe selection
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column with Dara Bradley
After months of speculation, Sinn Féin finally unveiled its local election team, those who will battle for seats on Galway City Council next year.
Sum it up in one word? Underwhelming.
Sinn Féin had held its cards close to its chest in Galway City. Despite picking candidates to contest Local Electoral Areas on Galway County Council, it was slow to announce its city selection.
The party’s press office for a fortnight ignored emails from this newspaper about the topic . . . and wouldn’t even confirm when its selection convention was going to be held. Just silence.
The suspense for political saddos was real . . . then when it came on Tuesday, the press release confirming its three candidates was an anticlimax.
Sinn Féin was the last political party to show its hand in Galway City. The secrecy surrounding the selection fed into the theory that it was courting big names to fight the election in City Central, City East and City West; that it had attracted new candidates capable of making real electoral gains on the local authority.
Instead, it was more of the same, a back-to-the future vibe.
In fairness, Cathal Ó Conchúir in City West and Mark Lohan in City Central, had signalled for a long time their intention to contest for the seats they lost in 2019. And no doubt newcomer Aisling Burke is a candidate of calibre.
Although nothing is guaranteed, all three would expect to be elected, given Sinn Féin’s current standing in opinion polls.
But the ticket smacks of a lack of ambition and has a ‘we couldn’t find anyone else’ feel to it.
Sinn Féin said it would bring “much-needed dynamism” to City Hall but where is the dynamism? Why only one woman? Why no running mates for the two experienced ex-councillors? Surely two candidates in City East, the backyard of sitting TD Mairéad Farrell, would maximise its vote in what should be fertile ground?
Fine Gael has picked six candidates in Galway City; Fianna Fáil opted for four but will almost certainly add at least one more (Mike Crowe in City East).
So, for Sinn Féin to be consistently polling at close to or over 30% but to run just one candidate in each ward suggests a strategy of playing it safe, or else they struggled to find fresh blood.
This is a shortened preview version of this column. For more Bradley Bytes, see the December 17 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Politicians urged to help with integration of 80 migrants into Anno Santo Hotel in Salthill
Local politicians have been urged to help with the ‘positive integration’ of migrants into the co...
Galway City Council staff tried to track down car owners before carpark flood
Galway City Council staff tried to contact the owners of the 17 cars parked in Toft Park carpark ...
Pedestrian crossing in the pipeline for ‘death trap’ Galway road
The Browne Roundabout in Galway is to get a pedestrian crossing along the Seamus Quirke Road arm ...
Top tribute acts and funnyman Neil for Raheen Woods Hotel
The Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, is hosting a series of celebratory concerts in the next few mont...
Death of playwright Thomas Kilroy
President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to playwright and novelist Thomas Kilroy who died on...
Hansen foot injury not as bad as first feared while Saracens’ Vunipola has red card rescinded
By JOHN FALLON Pete Wilkins and Ireland coach Andy Farrell have been given an early Christmas ...
Wegians bounce back with win
Omagh 5 Galwegians 27 Galwegians returned to winning ways after a disappointing loss in the...
Youthful Corinthians grab bonus point win in style
Corinthians 35 Rainey Old Boys 7 Corinthians put in a five-star performance in front of a l...
Wilkins defends Connacht players after home hammering in Champions Cup
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT head coach Pete Wilkins has hit back at suggestions his men stopped tr...