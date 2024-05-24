Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea
A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collision near Loughrea
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the R446 at Caherlavine at approximately 1:30pm
The road was closed for three and a half hours and traffic from Craughwell to Loughrea was diverted at the Meadow Court Hotel while traffic from Loughrea was diverted at the Caherlavine Roundabout
The road has now re-opened
