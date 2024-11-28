  • Services

Services

ATU Galway holding open day this Saturday

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

ATU Galway holding open day this Saturday
Share story:

ATU Galway is hosting its last open day of 2024 this Saturday at its Dublin Road campus.

Representatives from ATU’s Connemara, Mayo, Mountbellew, Dublin Road and Well Park Road campuses will be present to answer questions.

There will be a series of talks and presentations, and visitors can learn about the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes available across ATU’s Galway-Mayo campuses.

The open day for ATU takes place on Saturday from 10AM-1PM, and registration can be done at atu.ie/opendays

More like this:
no_space
Traumatised mum wants full review of UHG maternity services

The mother of a baby who suffered head injuries while being delivered at University Hospital Galw...

no_space
Russell completes a fairytale season with Player of the Year award

JULIE-Ann Russell completed the comeback of all comebacks when she was chosen as the PFA Ireland ...

no_space
Galway IFA seek to fill vacancies across five agricultural sectors

IFA branches across the county have been invited to consider nominations for a number of commodit...

no_space
Cunningham Autopoint’s BYD delight

Motor Distributors Limited has announced the appointment of prominent motor retailers Cunningham ...

no_space
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry men secure provincial title glory

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-19 Tooreen 1-14 By DARREN KELLY AT DR HYDE PARK TYNAGH/Abbey-Dunir...

no_space
Festive magic in Blue Teapot’s show for kids

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Five years ago, when Rod Goodall, formerly of Footsbarn and Macnas ...

no_space
Best of Black Friday beauty buys

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara If you’re in the business of buying and aski...

no_space
Best of us – Galway’s People of the Year

Ten of the city and county’s finest groups and individuals were recognised for their commitment o...

no_space
The people will have spoken but what will they have said?

World of Politics with Harry McGee It’s the little things that trip you up, as the late Albert...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up