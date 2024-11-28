ATU Galway holding open day this Saturday

ATU Galway is hosting its last open day of 2024 this Saturday at its Dublin Road campus.

Representatives from ATU’s Connemara, Mayo, Mountbellew, Dublin Road and Well Park Road campuses will be present to answer questions.

There will be a series of talks and presentations, and visitors can learn about the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes available across ATU’s Galway-Mayo campuses.

The open day for ATU takes place on Saturday from 10AM-1PM, and registration can be done at atu.ie/opendays