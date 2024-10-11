Athenry men back up their group victory over Mellows

Athenry 1-20

Liam Mellows 1-15

DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK

JUST one year since staving off the threat of being demoted to intermediate ranks, Athenry stand just 60 minutes away from a return to the elite tier of Galway hurling following this five-point victory over Liam Mellows on Sunday.

Jason Rabbitte’s first half goal was important as was a 0-10 contribution from Cian Burke. But this victory was also built on a composed Athenry rearguard led by goalkeeper Patrick Rabbitte.

Niall Sunderland’s team were unbeaten in three group games, including a 3-20 to 0-20 first round victory over the city side. And they went toe-to-toe with their opponents showing no signs of ring rustiness following a four week lay-off.

Liam Mellows still remained championship favourites but came into this game without the injured Eoin Finnerty and Ronan Elwood. Kevin Lee replaced Liam O’Donovan from the team which beat Pádraig Pearses in the quarter-final.

Jason Rabbitte was back from injury for Athenry and was one of four changes from their draw with Ahascragh/Fohenagh last month with Conor Burke, Mark Hannon and Eoin Caulfield also included.

Athenry made the strong start with Cian Burke converting a free on two minutes. Jack Carr was provider for Ronan Hardiman to put two between them 60 seconds later.

Tadhg Haran opened the scoring for Liam Mellows with a fifth minute free. And Adrian Morrissey helped Mark Hughes make it 0-2 apiece. It would be the first of six times they were all square in the opening 19 minutes.

Hannon found Cillian Lawless who registered from a difficult left angle for Athenry. Liam Mellows responded as Morrissey finished off a move involving Conor Hynes and Jack Forde.

And when Haran pointed from play, thanks to Jack Keville and Sean Morrissey, to give Liam Mellows the lead on 10 minutes, an Athenry attack ended up deflecting for a ’65 and Cian Burke made it 0-4 apiece.

Pictured: Athenry’s Cian Burke and Jack Carr are in the thick of the action with Jack Hastings of Liam Mellows at Kenny Park.