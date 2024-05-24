  • Services

Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday

Published:

One of Galway’s oldest residents is celebrating her birthday this week at the Little Flower Nursing Home in Labane, Ardrahan

Mary O’ Leary is 105 years old, and has received another letter and medal from President Michael D. Higgins


Born Mary Quinn on the 23rd of May 1919 on a farm in Tubber, Co. Clare she married her husband Joe O Leary in 1948.

They lived in Ballinlisheen until Joe passed away in 1997, when Mary moved to Gort town

In 2011 she moved to the Little Flower Nursing Home, where this week she’s marking the latest big birthday with family and staff.

The post Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

