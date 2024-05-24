Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday
One of Galway’s oldest residents is celebrating her birthday this week at the Little Flower Nursing Home in Labane, Ardrahan
Mary O’ Leary is 105 years old, and has received another letter and medal from President Michael D. Higgins
Born Mary Quinn on the 23rd of May 1919 on a farm in Tubber, Co. Clare she married her husband Joe O Leary in 1948.
They lived in Ballinlisheen until Joe passed away in 1997, when Mary moved to Gort town
In 2011 she moved to the Little Flower Nursing Home, where this week she’s marking the latest big birthday with family and staff.
