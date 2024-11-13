Approximately 100 healthcare workers protest outside UHG

Approximately 100 healthcare workers are protesting outside UHG calling for an end to the HSE’s Pay and Numbers Strategy.

Representatives of the INMO, Siptu and Forsa say despite record levels of investment in the health service, their members are not seeing any benefits.

Workers are being balloted on whether to step up their industrial action with the results expected just days before the election.

One SIPTU member who works as a healthcare assistant at UHG told our reporter Chloe Nolan that the staff are burnt out