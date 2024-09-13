Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoon.
The Galway Alliance Against War says it wants to highlight the link between the owners of the hotel and Israel.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The G is owned by Leonardo Hotels, the European division of Israel-based Fattal Hotels.
The GAAW claims the owner of the group, David Fattal, has shown public support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.
The protest is set to take place tomorrow at 2pm and will last for around one hour.
The post Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin
A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam M...
€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór
Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór. ‘Árainn ̵...
Former Mayor says proposed ‘Tourism Tax’ in city would “send out wrong message”
Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galw...
Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision
Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morn...
New 3-day Galway City Climate Festival kicks off today
A new climate festival for Galway city is officially kicking off today The aim of the festival is...
Galway to host Major International Business Summit
Galway is set to welcome business leaders from Ireland and the United States for a landmark econo...
Airbnb lists Inishbofin in top trending Irish travel destinations
Airbnb has placed Inishbofin in the top trending Irish travel destinations at the moment. It̵...
Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week
Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing lon...
50-metre pool in mix for Leisureland under grand plan
A feasibility report on ambitious plans to transform Leisureland — including the provision of an ...