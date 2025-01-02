  • Services

Annual art exhibition by UHG staff running until end of January

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An annual art exhibition by staff at University Hospital Galway is running until the end of the month.

Saolta Arts launched Art@Work 21, an exhibition by hospital staff running until the end of January.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer of HSE West and North West, officially launched the exhibition on Friday, 20th December on the Art Corridor of University Hospital Galway.

Art@work is the annual exhibition of work by staff from Galway University Hospitals and is now an annual event during the Christmas season and into the New Year.

From Left: Margaret Flannery, Saolta Arts Director; Anna Hynes, Participating Artist; and Mick Brown, Galway-based singer/songwriter and Folk musician.

This year’s exhibition showcases work from staff from administration, healthcare assistants, medicine, microbiology, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, psychiatry, radiology, radiotherapy, community health staff, hospital volunteers and many of our retired colleagues.

For information regarding the arts programme, phone 091-544979 or email  saoltaarts@hse.ie

